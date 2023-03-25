I have known Kathleen Lorenz for seven years and have seen how she has worked to make this community a better place in which to live, work, learn and raise a family.

She engages with people in business, government, and the non-profit sectors. She is open to learning from her constituents as well as others in the cities and towns that surround Normal. She has used her prior experience on the town planning commission to full benefit as a town council member. Kathleen is effective in helping to lead the Town of Normal to meet its full potential.