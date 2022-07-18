LETTER: Looking up to women from Iceland

Sometimes it is important for us to step away from our divided and suffering country to hear what some outside of America think.

I recently watched an interview with female leaders from Iceland. They have improved the lot for women and therefore have changed the condition of their country. Women now comprise 40 to 60 percent of all governing boards by law.

In their interview they stated that America does not care for its own people. They said Americans mostly care about themselves and what they individually have to gain. Those are painfully true statements.

Our lack of care for each other is evident in our healthcare system, gun violence, racial conflicts, gender discrimination, and very little commitment to protecting our environment. Our lack of care for each other was evident in the pandemic when "personal freedom" won over the need to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.

At some point we will need to rethink profits, greed, and selfish ways so we can focus on how to care for each other. We also need to work for changing the selection of leaders who are mostly white and male across our nation in businesses, churches, school boards, legislative groups, and Congress.

Studies have shown that the adoption of a more equal gender ratio produces more positive results. I am grateful for the women of Iceland who stepped up and spoke out for a better life for their country. We can all learn from their experience.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington