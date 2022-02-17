LETTER: Look to Bible for answers

The recent tensions around the world are definitely a reminder that globalization is exceeding rapidly.

Just think out of the approximately 6,000 years ago that God created mankind, it’s only been 500 years since Magellan explored and found out that the world was round.

The olden times mankind thought they could count the stars, not using the Milky Way. They could count a few over a thousand stars. It’s written in the bible that the stars are uncountable. Then in 1610 Galileo built his first telescope and after that, they have found out that the stars are uncountable.

Why do we bring up globalization?

When mankind gets so much knowledge that they disregard the Bible, and think that they can do about anything to keep the economies of the world going with fiat money. It's money that’s worthless without the lacking of gold, silver or anything valuable.

In past histories this has happened to numerous nations of government over spending, going to hyperinflation. I can remember when they talked about Germany before Hitler, that it took a wheelbarrow to carry the money to buy a stamp.

Well globalization is happening faster because there is a time coming not too far in the future, that biblical prophecies will come true.

It is clear in the Bible that when mankind becomes so wicked and deceived, that God is displeased and what happened? Approximately 2400 B.C. all things were destroyed on Earth except those in Noah’s Ark. Again about 2200 B.C. they were wicked already and God confounded their language and scattered them throughout the world.

It has taken about 4,000 years to get to where we are today and the biggest change in the last 150 years.

Mankind should beware of what lies before us. It can only be found in the Bible and books that are written exclusively from scripture.

John Gramm, Gridley

