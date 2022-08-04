LETTER: Look to and support helpers

As Fred Rogers famously said, when scary things happen, “look for the helpers.” In the wake of continued mass shootings fueled by racism and misinformation, I encourage you to look to and support helpers like YWCA McLean County.

YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities is a monumental goal and more important than ever as we witness repeating horrific events like the shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Highland Park. While many of us have become numb to these racist, violent events, YWCA McLean County is working tirelessly to assist those hurt by these acts. They are practicing compassion by listening, learning, and responding to the needs of individuals and are committed to being leaders for racial justice and women’s empowerment. They lead our community with courage and collective strength to face the most significant challenges and work toward a more just and equitable society that benefits everyone.

In light of continuous racist, violent events, we can no longer claim this is not who we are as a country when this is our reality. White supremacy is real, weaving its ugly tendrils through the fabric of our lives, resulting in racist policy, acts, and violence. Please support local helpers like YWCA McLean County and every group fighting to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. In addition, be a helper by contacting your legislators, regardless of party affiliation, asking them to protect the physical safety of human beings rather than participating in an abundance of handwringing and concern that an individual’s right to own guns might be limited. Help by giving our representatives a real indication of opinion, feeling, and desire to change the status quo.

Karla Chandler-Huffman

YWCA McLean County Board Member