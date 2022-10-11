LETTER: Look at candidates' values

Prior to voting to elect those who will represent us for the next two or four years, all of us attempt to gain as much information as possible. Of course, party affiliation is a factor but it seems to me that looking at a candidate's values, their life experiences, their areas of involvement in the community, their ability to communicate and, most importantly, their ability to listen seems to be critical elements to consider, regardless of party affiliation.

We have some uniquely qualified individuals running this November who I think have shown that they can listen and will operate with integrity in their elected position. Two of the individuals have a background in helping others solve personal problems and one has been a teacher.

Elizabeth Johnson, based on her training, seems especially qualified to bring people to consensus. In 2022 this seems like an especially important trait. Elizabeth has already demonstrated she can bring people together to solve community-wide issues during her tenure on the county board.

Sharon Chung, during the worst of the pandemic, gathered local musicians together and performed for neighbors to lift their spirits. She supports the Rebuild Illinois program, which will invest in our communities, address needed infrastructure projects and create jobs.

Faye Freeman-Smith I have known for decades, and I have always been impressed with her communication skills, her ethics, her commitment to improving mental health services, both in the community and the Heartland Community College campus. Her husband's long service in the military also provides her with a deep commitment to the needs of veterans.

Faye, Sharon and Elizabeth, when elected, will have a very positive impact on the McLean County community. We each benefit when we are represented by ethical, socially responsible individuals who value improving the quality of life for all.

Mary Campbell, Normal