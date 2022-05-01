LETTER: Listen to the truth of others

There are letters to the editor that sometimes give us a brief history lesson and/or very thought-provoking reflections. A couple caught my eye in April, as well as Leonard Pitts contribution on April 7 on the lynching bill.

Sue Martensen (“Our nation is in trouble,” April 8) contrasted the lopsided national and state movements some to favor very liberal attitudes without respecting the traditional values of so many.

Kathie Sisson (“Communists have already invaded,” April 10) historically shares how our nation may have arrived at this point. She stated that “Divide and conquer is an ancient strategy” and adds “America’s enemies taking advantage of our nation’s pluralism”. This appears to be an undercurrent of today’s cultural and political conflicts.

When I read Leonard Pitts' article on the passage of the Lynching Bill (April 7 “Mixed Emotions with Lynching Bill”), I felt a connection. His sense of sadness and frustration at the loss of life, and the long road to justice is detailed in his article. Over 4,000 died at the hands of racist criminals who did not face justice. Now after 200 attempts to pass a federal anti-lynching bill, it has been accomplished in 2022.

What connected all these writers was the truth of their information and how we need to hear and listen to the truth of others. Upon reflection, it also occurred to me how “wrong” we can get the information and follow it to bad decisions. Whether it is about turning a deaf ear or a blind eye to the truth and allowing politics, power, money, greed, or “my right over your truth” to gain momentum. It will never be right to kill another.

Linda Howley-Skuby, Bloomington

