On or before April 4, I urge voters in Normal to elect both Dylan Hile-Broad and Terry Lindberg to the Board of the Normal Public Library. Both gentlemen are avid supporters of the library and consider it a community treasure that strengthens our quality of life. I've worked with both of them on other issues and projects and know them to be thoughtful. They do their homework, gather and consider diverse positions and are sensitive to being fair and well informed on current issues. Their stances on three major library issues follow:

On censorship: Terry Lindberg supports policies to ensure that the library represents all sectors of the community as well as viewpoints. Dylan Hile-Broad believes that the library functions to serve as a conduit for accurate and current information and not as a moral watchdog. Access to good information is key to a community's intellectual health.

On taxes and funding: Both Dylan and Terry support maintaining the current tax levy for the library, not raising the levy. They also both believe the Normal Library to be in good financial standing. Terry gave a shoutout to the independent Library Foundation that was created to provide discretionary funding for special programs and capital projects.

On the role of the library relative to disinformation efforts: Dylan sees the library's role on this topic as offering a path to accurate information. Further, he believes it would not be appropriate for the library to promote one side of a political dispute. Terry emphasized that the library doesn't advocate for any particular philosophy or ideology -- it should be seen as a trusted source of information among the "noise" that often shuts out understanding.

Please vote for Terry Lindberg and Dylan Hile-Broad for Trustees on the Normal Public Library Board.

Sally Bulkley Pancrazio, Bloomington