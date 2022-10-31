LETTER: Limit children with social media

The exposure of social media to children should be limited more. At a young age children are very impressionable and social media can expose them to pressures and trends. Although some children have phones, they shouldn’t be allowed to have social media until they are teenagers. Phones can be used for communication and safety

Health.CleavelandClinic says, “There are dangers to be aware of, though, including: Cyberbullying, online predators, sharing too much information, and false marketing." Speaking from the perspective of a teenager, I can say that many trends can have long-lasting effects on children.

Social media can also give children ideas of how they think they should be like so it can leave them more inclined to peer pressures to “fit in”.

TikTok blew up in 2019 and people from all over the world were using it. Teenagers++ were mainly using it but there were some children on the app. Allowing children to be on apps like TikTok with older people is not good because they can learn information they are not supposed to.

Health.CleavelandClinic also says, “ in a recent poll, parents shared that 50% of children 10 to 12 years old and 33% of children 7 to 9 years old use social media apps.” This shows that many children use social media even if there are age limits on the apps.

In the end it's up to parents to decide if their child is ready to be exposed to the trends of social media.

Isabella McKinney, LeRoy