LETTER: License facilities should be open

Last week Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White issued two press releases. He announced that drivers facilities around the state will extend their closure one more week due to the COVID pandemic.

We’re being told that you can do almost everything online. During the time these facilities are closed, our schools, local government offices, our churches, our banks, our retail establishments, and other businesses remain open. We can go to the health club, to a sporting activity, to the theater, to a restaurant, but not to the drivers license facilities. We can go to a University of Illinois basketball game with 15,000-plus strangers and sit side by side and enjoy a game.

Prior to the announced closure, when the facilities were open, people were made to stand in lines outside in the heat of summer or cold of winter. And it’s just a guess, but I would bet that the Secretary of State employees from these facilities are being paid in full for this recent impromptu three weeks vacation.

I find it both ironic and disappointing that in a second press release last week, White announced a $6 million grant for public libraries. Of course, funding for our libraries is good news, but please note that $4 million-plus was earmarked for libraries to address COVID issues as they remain open to provide service to the public.

I’m disappointed as to why these two services both funded by Illinois taxpayers, both responsibilities of the Illinois Secretary of State's office, and both of which should operate on an open-door, walk-in basis, are being managed so differently? Yes, I’m disappointed, but I understand – it’s business as usual in Illinois government.

Mike Bleich, Gibson City

