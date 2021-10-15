LETTER: Liberal columns appear contrived

Perception dysfunction is an embarrassing disorder that seems to have spread among an alarming number of progressive liberal journalists. Some of their articles I’ve read lately ion the opinion page of the local newspaper appear to be rather contrived.

Take the recent (Sept. 24) article by a Seattle Times writer consternating over the racial divide between Amazon’s corporate/tech and warehouse workers. The stark difference was created due to Amazon’s massive hiring recently of Black and Hispanic workers needed for its expanding distribution centers. These unskilled labor jobs are paying at least $18 an hour. I wonder what these folks were earning prior to working for Amazon?

The author states that some of these workers are concerned with the gap between their wages and the corporate and tech job salaries that are higher paying. A majority of the higher earners are white or Asian, thus the racial mix isn’t consistent with the warehouse staffing. What did the author think would happen with a massive hiring of non-whites in the distribution area? Instead of complimenting Amazon’s extra effort for inclusion of Blacks and Hispanics, she chose to imply the company is racist.

Not surprising, the author failed to include data that reflected non-white career interest in the corporate/tech areas of the company.

Another opinion column offered up by a Miami Herald writer (Sept. 25) laments the turning away of Haitian immigrants at our southern border. She states that the refugees with darker skin are automatically rejected without due process, and cites the more welcoming treatment of Cuban political refugees as an example. She blames our current president for this injustice, and hints that he is ignoring the will of his Black supporters. This progressive liberal author appears oblivious to the real problem which is the massive illegal immigration taking place at our southern border.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

