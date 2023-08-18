We’re history’s most fortunate folks. We’ve inherited the only national internal control process enabling popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people.

We applied this fund-accounting-based public budgeting and auditing process for decades across the middle of the preceding century more conscientiously than we had before. And we experienced unprecedented unity, rising self-governance, increasingly generous public interest intentions and comity, expanding public interest fairness and competence, widely-shared economic prosperity, strengthening social harmony, confident enthusiastic optimism, and near universal respect and admiration from our fellow nations.

But that generated disgruntled political retaliation from a more authoritarian leaning minority of our fellow citizens. They started purposely distracting and dividing us surprisingly successfully, and they still are.

We began applying our public budgeting and auditing process less and less conscientiously, and now they are trying to hide it from us. We’ve begun losing our previously earned gains. We’ve unintentionally enabled the wildly excessive concentration of wealth and de facto power in their hands with the rest of us increasingly shortchanged and excluded.

This is absurd. It should not be happening. We’re the richest nation ever. We should be striving to improve everyone’s lot, rather than allocating austerity and pain.

We’re avoidably allowing our diversity to divide us, rather than empower and further unite us. This is something which we can readily remedy, because it occurs within our own hearts and minds. We are sovereign, potentially sensible, adults.

We’re letting a tiny percentage of our fellow citizens successfully play us off against each other because we stubbornly refuse to calm down, think critically, pull together, and look out for each other and our future. Let’s focus on strengthening our own and each other’s awareness, attitudes, and actions toward public budgeting and auditing and take advantage of the many inclusively beneficial civic opportunities which that will provide.

Dick Haas, Pontiac