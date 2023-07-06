What is wrong with our politicians, that they think it is okay to pact up and take classified or declassified documents home with then, when they are no longer in office? None of it should be taken by any government official whatsoever, including a former president.

This is an embarrassment to our country. All of it should be filed away in the government archives, where it is safe, and locked up, in case those papers are ever needed in the future. What could these politicians ever need them for? It’s like a person who leaves a company, and on his way out, takes a box of paper clips or pencils with them. (It’s not yours).

Our government is starting to act like a bunch of little kids. I for one am scared that these papers could have fallen into the wrong hands. So, I think the Supreme Court should make it a law that no documents are to be taken by anyone. All of it should be turned over to the archives, with no exceptions.

These papers should be locked up where they’re safe. Where is the common sense in our government? You can’t say “I didn’t know what was being loaded on the truck.” That’s like a little kids who says, “The dog ate my homework.” You all knew better. Let’s do better at protecting our American democracy.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington