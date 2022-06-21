 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Let the voters decide on judges

Letters to the Editor

Regarding the primary election contest for circuit judge, there is an important issue that I have not seen discussed. If we accept that only Associate Judges should become Circuit Judges, it means that in a relative short time judges control who becomes a judge. Circuit Judges appoint Associate Judges.

Occasionally, (Charles Reynard in 2002), an outsider goes directly to the voters and is elected judge. When this occurs, the voters, not the judges, control who sits on the bench. Consider a vote for Don Knapp a vote to enable the voters, not the judges, to decide who becomes a judge.

Penny Sides, Goodfield

