LETTER: Let’s redirect hurtful behavior

I know that many will go to our voting places with greedy minds focused on our pocket books. High food and gas prices dominate our thoughts. There is plenty to blame; Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, Joe Biden’s choice to shut down the Canadian pipe line and Donald Trump’s choice of Jerome Powell as Fed chairman. All of these play significant roles on current inflationary conditions.

The Inflationary Control Act was an attempt by the Democrats to improve conditions for the average person. Why didn’t the Republicans put forth their plan; another big tax break for billionaires and big corporations? Imagine how much better it could be having a discussion about whose plan is better.

There are other issues that deserve higher levels of attention. The recent school shooting in St. Louis reminds us of the gun safety problem in our country. Should and can we continue to ignore the pain that gun violence causes? Is it selfish for me to regard my right to own such powerful assault rifles without regard?

Is it prudent to take women’s rights from them? Can we no longer trust women to make decisions regarding their own health? Have they so abused that right during the past fifty years? If we think it’s prudent to deny women these rights, maybe the same should be applied to gun owners.

How many more election cycles can we go on believing that climate change is not happening? Living in Central Illinois guards us from some of the obvious impacts of global warming, however, we need to be aware of the secondary effects, which intensify each year.

Republican strategy for the past two years is obvious, prolong the misery to win on election day. This hasn’t been in our best interest. Let’s not reward, let’s redirect their hurtful behavior.

Roger Hellman, Bloomington