LETTER: Let residents know that you care

These days it seem that everyone cares about so many major issues; political issues, the economy, crime, abortion, healthcare, education, conflicts and wars all over the world. And the list goes on making us concerned, angry or depressed.

As I sat next to my wife in the dining room of the nursing home where she resides, I scanned the room where over 50 residents sat to eat, some needing to be fed, some struggling to get their food off the plate and some not wanting to eat. I saw no one visiting with their neighbor and no smiles on their faces, except when a staff member tried to encourage them.

As I scanned the room, I knew there were people who had given much of to the life of our community; mothers and fathers who have raised productive families, teachers, nurses and healthcare workers, farmers, business men and women, church leaders and volunteers. The sum total of their stories would fill a library.

Who cares? Their stories live on in the lives of those who care. Many of them feel that no one cares. If you visit a nursing home you can send the message you care. A smile, a greeting – “Hello,” “How are you?” or “You look nice” can make someone’s day. Social services or activity therapists can include you in some group activities. Nurses can connect you with a resident that needs to tell someone their story or just to let them know – someone cares.

Ron Ropp, Normal