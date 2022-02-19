LETTER: Legislators seek Pontiac answers

There is rightfully a great deal of concern in the community about the status and future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. Unfortunately, while we know some prisoners have been transferred out of the facility, and some sections and/or buildings may be closing temporarily or permanently, we don’t know the full scope of the Pritzker Administration’s plans for the facility.

When we first heard about the potential closures and transfers, we immediately filed a formal request for more information from both the Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and Governor Pritzker. As of yet, we have not received a response. We are actively working to get answers from the administration and to arrange a meeting with the Corrections Director.

The Pontiac Correctional Center is an important employer and an economic driver for the region. Protecting the facility and the jobs it provides are top priorities. We will continue to advocate on behalf of the men and women who work there, their families, and the surrounding communities.

We will update you as soon as we find out more concrete information.

In the meantime, if you have any comments or questions, or if our offices can be of help to you, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

State Senator Jason Barickman.

53rd District

and

State Representative Tom Bennett.

106th District

