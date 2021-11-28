LETTER: Lee must battle takeover attempt

Reading about Alden Global Capital wanting to acquire Lee Enterprises is of concern to me, especially the paragraph about their “reputation of significantly cutting costs, laying off significant percentage of newsroom staff etc.” Since Lee became owner of The Pantagraph, I have noticed a more fair and balanced approach of the paper’s editorial board toward, especially, local and national political news. This is a good thing.

Yes, in the beginning there were concerns by subscribers about how subscriptions were being charged but I think this has been resolved. The Pantagraph is doing an excellent job covering local, regional and state news. National and international news is covered but usually a day or two behind in print. You make up for this with your “breaking” or “trending” news items sent via emails or texts.

The next to last paragraph in Tuesday’s article was summed up best by Warren Buffet: “We believe Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges.” I sincerely hope Lee will stave off this take-over and remain the publication it is today with the staff it has today. Without good/great journalism people are left in the dark.

Some years ago The Washington Post added to its banner “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Publications/media in the hands of some large global conglomerate, example Murdoch, would be detrimental to the fair and balanced approach I see in The Pantagraph/Lee Enterprises.

M. H. Haskell, Bloomington

