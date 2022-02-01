LETTER: Leave the officials out of it

Coaches, players and fans were understandably frustrated by the loss Illinois State recently suffered to Drake. So let’s consider some things.

Watching a game, we don’t expect players to be flawless. No matter how well they play overall, they’re still going to miss some shots, make bad passes, commit careless fouls. After all, they’re only human.

Same with the coaches. Do they always call for a timeout at the right moment? Always substitute the right player? Always draw up ideal offensive play, the perfect defensive scheme? No, of course not.

Yet, fans are disappointed and perplexed when referees aren’t perfect. Granted, we graciously accept some mistakes - usually those in our favor.

During the game, the refs made several disputed or questionable calls. Some favored ISU, others helped Drake. As a fan, that’s all I can ask for.

During the postgame news conference, a frustrated ISU coach Dan Muller said, “I’m not criticizing the officials” and then, well, proceeded to criticize the officials. Namely, by claiming they missed a couple foul calls late in overtime.

Twice he mentioned watching replays of those crucial plays.

Yes, some infractions might be clear - on replay. Not so obvious in real time.

In the frantic waning seconds of a close game, absent a felonious assault, refs are reluctant to blow the whistle. Players and coaches know this.

They also know that refs are human too, and they’re going to make mistakes. During a game, each team will be affected - pro and con - by some questionable calls. To prevail, a team must play well enough to overcome the close calls that benefit the opposition. And if a team loses, maybe the coach should just discuss his plans for making himself and his players better. And leave the officials out of it.

Randy Gleason, Normal

