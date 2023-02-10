Yesterday, I heard Representative LaHood declare that the age of retirement of hard-working Americans must be increased. Now all who do not have the private wealth to support their retirement, which face it is 90% of us, will be forced to work through the pain and many maladies that strike us in our later years or suffer the penalty of poverty.

This is nothing new. In the 1980s Congress passed a bill greatly increasing the taxes paid into Social Security. And even though many people could not get by on their benefits, most citizens were suddenly required to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy the forces seeking to cannibalize Social Security.

In 2000, Congressional elites struck again against working families’ Social Security, this time raising the age of retirement. And now Representative LaHood is on the radio insisting on increasing the retirement age yet again.

When will these assaults stop? And why does Representative LaHood not tell us the whole story? Because he didn’t tell us that since the 80s, he and his have declined to take away a Social Security tax break for the most prosperous Americans.

Yes, those making $160,000 or more (the typical pay of our economic, managerial and political elites) pay a smaller percentage of their income than 90% of Americans. Perversely, those who are most able to bear paying into Social Security pay the least.

But such is the greed and avarice of the dark specter that's been plaguing our nation since 1980. One might be tempted to just contact Representative LaHood, but his Congressional leader, Kevin McCarthy, is insisting the Democrats join them in this outrage.

Raise your voice and call your Senators too.

Jane Wilson, Bloomington