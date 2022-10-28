LETTER: Laymon deserves board re-election

Val Laymon deserves to be re-elected to the county board district seven. She proposes to create a human resources department that will explore other ways to support our hard working employees. She will save the tax payers money by addressing problems before they get out of hand. There will be less costly emergency repairs to our infrastructure.

She believes in sustainability by finding energy efficient solutions to save money. She wants to invest in recycling and composting at county-run facilities. This will reduce the money spent to transport our waste. If you have any doubts about voting for her, I challenge you to ask her a question and listen to how well she understands the problem and possible solutions. I have been very impressed with her answers.