If you are interested in following the congressional hearings of James Comer and Jim Jordan you can find context in “Secret Empires” by Peter Schweizer. A renowned investigative reporter with several important publications on elected officials’ misbehaviors, he is must reading.

For example, it is illegal for a political lobbyists to pay for congressional favors. If one attempts to avoid exposure and pay a spouse, such payment must be reported on the politician’s personal financial disclosure. However, if such payment is made to an adult child it remains invisible. Our laws do not require reporting such activity. Let’s say an oligarch wants money or favors from the U.S. Why not appoint this adult child to the organization’s board of directors and pay the child an exorbitant monthly amount. It’s legal but the politician’s influence is expected.

These techniques of scofflaw have been widely used by many countries. What does it say about our judicial system that it was an investigative reporter who exposed this? What does it say about a parent who would participate by introducing a son to unethical if not illegal exposure? Could this son become resentful, feel abused and manifest aberrant or even addictive behavior ?

If a spouse or other family member prefers not to register as a lobbyist they can participate in influence peddling by calling it “government relations,“ an invisible but quasi-legal attempt at family influence, where no registration is needed.

At the time this book was published, our own Dick Durbin had served for years in the Senate on various committees. His wife, son Paul and nephew Marty were all lobbyists. Since ethical lobbyists would never openly discuss their clients’ needs, the family gatherings must be very quiet. Though Durbin’s a Democrat, there must be a very large elephant in that room.

J.R. Krueger, Normal