LETTER: Last chance to save democracy

We in America are now in grave danger of losing our democracy, for there are those who want to end government “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” only to replace it with government of the wealthy, by the wealthy, and – exclusively – for the wealthy.

The legitimacy of our constitutional republic depends on the choices the American people make. “In our land, voters choose their leaders. In dictatorships, the leaders make that choice.”

That is the major difference between American democracy on the one hand, and the sort of autocractic, kleptocratic dictatorship that is now being favored by far too many on the political right.

Right-wing extremists have been moving in that direction now for years, and have been getting quite good at misleading many of our people into thinking they are for the middle class and the public good, when actually they are interested only in solidifying the lucrative financial support they can get by satisfying the self-serving political greed of the ultra wealthy.

Donald Trump was so determined to hold on to office and stay in power that he attempted to overthrow the legitimate choice of our nation’s voters, and in seeking to do that, he criminally tried to exalt himself above the law and the Constitution.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, although under intense pressure to act, has steadfastly resisted being stampeded into prosecuting Trump. In his commitment to thoroughness, Garland has been carefully gathering evidence – evidence he promises he will scrupulously follow wherever it may lead as he strictly applies it to the law without fear or favor.

Soon we will be seeing the results of Garland’s investigations. We had better pay attention, for this could be our last chance to save American democracy.

James Boswell, Normal

