LETTER: Language reveals writers' biases

The term “abortion rights” is universally used by media writers and speakers. There is an equally - and in my view more - important right at stake, the victim’s right to life.

News of the leak at the Supreme Court has generated an ocean of coverage and comment, with precious little fairness in the media. Extended use of euphemisms such as “end her pregnancy,” with no discussion of the morbid details, reveals the unapologetic bias of the writer or speaker.

The conflict is not zero-sum. One party stands to suffer fatally if the only party who has a vote chooses to end the little one’s life at the hands of an abortionist. If a mother's choice is diminished to any degree by the Supreme Court, she does not forfeit her life. She may suffer to a great degree but she continues to live. Widely differing crucial outcomes are intolerable.

Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided in 1973. One legal scholar who said so is the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who wrote in reaction to the decision that “the court ventured too far in the change it ordered.” See David G. Savage’s analysis in the May 5 Chicago Tribune for several Ginsburg quotes.

What many of us would love to see in the upcoming Supreme Court ruling is a recognition that unborn children, unquestionably human, deserve to be included in the protection of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. That’s the same protection you and I have -- no deprivation of our lives without due process of law. This ideal outcome is unlikely but it remains our ultimate goal. What, after all, has been going on since 1973 when citizens of a free nation fight over one person’s right to kill another person?

Thomas W. Shilgalis, Lisle

