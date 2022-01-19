LETTER: LaHood wants it both ways

In Congressman LaHood's newsletter, he shows us how "overreach" and "takeover" are the new keywords the Republican propaganda machine has generated for dupes like him to feed your constituency.

He should be embarrassed acting like such a puppet. Has he no vocabulary or nuanced thoughts of his own? And of course he agrees with the Supreme Court's bipartisan ruling on keeping Americans safe from deadly, economy-impeding diseases. I'm sure he celebrated the Republican "takeover" of that august body having shamefully disregarded their responsibility to the Constitution to allow President Obama to appoint his choice (only to reverse their justification for it under Trump.)