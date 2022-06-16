 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: LaHood, McIntyre the best candidates

Letter to the Editor

Please join me in voting for Darin LaHood for the U.S. House of Representatives. He is an excellent representative of “We the People.” He serves the hardworking people of McLean County, Illinois and the whole country. He is a true American patriot who cares about America and our future!

Also, join me in voting for John D. McIntyre on the McLean County Board. He has helped make our community and our county the best in Illinois. Because of left-wing democrat games, you must write-in vote “John D. McIntyre” on the ballot. He has helped our families, schools and working people for years with honor and distinction on our McLean County Board.

James R. Bourke, Normal

