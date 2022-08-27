LETTER: LaHood consistently against constituents

Illinoisans deserve better than Darin LaHood’s clear disdain for constituents. He consistently votes against us, without explanation.

He voted against infrastructure legislation, against the CHIPS and Science Act, against veterans health care, against addressing the baby formula shortage, against lowering costs for fuel, food, and energy. He voted against capping insulin at $35 - still astronomically higher than other countries. He voted against consumer protections, to strip healthcare coverage protecting pre-existing conditions and for significantly increasing healthcare costs.

Forcing pregnancies on children is not a pro-life position. LaHood and Republicans want to control women and their doctors regarding all reproductive healthcare.

Actual prolife means protecting lives and safety of our children and communities with increased regulations on assault rifles and implementing red-flag gun laws. Opposite of how Republicans vote.

Pro-family would be prohibiting pregnancy discrimination, protecting rights for overtime pay and allowing class action lawsuits. Darin LaHood voted against these and opposed upfront payments of child tax credits. He voted against the immensely popular American Rescue Plan. Despite Republican obstruction, these measures propelled our economic recovery with direct assistance (healthcare premiums, housing, childcare costs).

He’s not conducting town halls, saying on local radio he doesn’t “like getting ‘gotcha’ questions.” LaHood knows our media won’t push back.

LaHood’s communications with constituents are mostly complaints about Democrats, without solutions.

If you are or someone in your life is: a veteran, LGBTQI+, a woman, parent, teacher, person of color, diabetic, or of a non-Christian religion, then now is a good time to rethink your loyalties to these out-of-touch, arrogant Republican politicians. It goes beyond not caring, to directly harming us. On a local level, they plan to undermine democracy, women’s and LGBTQI+ rights, destroy public libraries and ban books.

Vote. But vote for humanity, not against individual freedoms or for politicians who ignore us.

Brenda Wernick, Bloomington