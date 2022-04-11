LETTER: Lack of integrity and truthfulness

I am appalled by Gov. Pritzker's ad attacking Republican, Richard Irvin, on the grounds that Irvin has defended numerous clients charged with crime. The right to a fair trial has been fundamental since our nation's founding. A fair trial demands competent legal representation on both sides. There is no shame in a lawyer defending such individuals.

John Adams defended nine British soldiers who fired on a mob of colonists, killing 5, in the Boston Massacre of 1770. Abraham Lincoln defended 27 murder cases in the courts of Central Illinois. In 1847, he represented a slave owner in his effort to keep his slave in bondage. Although Lincoln abhorred slavery his whole life, he took this case.

Some of the finest, most courageous, and honorable lawyers in Illinois are "criminal lawyers." Their character is in no way tainted by their professional calling.

Pritzker's ad is noteworthy for several other reasons. He is spending some of his inherited billions during the Republican primary, in which he only attacks Irvin. Clearly he believes that Irvin is the opponent he will face in November. Finally, this feckless politician of demonstrated lack of integrity and truthfulness, is not transparent enough to even acknowledge his campaign as the source of the deceptive ad. It identifies the sponsor as "Democratic Governors Association."

Republicans should vote for Richard Irvin in the June primary, and everyone should do the same in November.

Guy C. Fraker, Bloomington

