LETTER: Krystle Able will help build future

Although these days it often feels impossible for me stay optimistic and steady when navigating issues of local and national politics, I know how truly important it is. Being aware of policy change, witnessing those being elected to positions of leadership, and challenging inequalities is an everyday feat. I recognize that each individual's energy and capacity for these types of actions can come and go depending on the day. That includes that of my own.

However, in the past week, I've decided that there is no more time to waste prior to this fierce election season. In our local communities, and in our nation, we need to help further the success of equitable, diverse, and progressive candidates that will restore hope and quality of life for so many in need. I believe one of those candidates is Krystle Able who is campaigning to fill the District 4 McLean County Board seat this season as a Democratic candidate.

I have known Krystle for almost 3 years now and have witnessed her unwavering dedication to build up the community here in Bloomington-Normal. With passion and care, Krystle has led activist efforts related to disability rights, LGBTQIA+ topics, eco-sustainability, feminist efforts, pre-trial fairness, labor rights, and more. I know these issues directly impact our communities and deserve our direct attention.

I believe Krystle would well-represent many people in Bloomington-Normal and would make our community a more equitable, safe, and accessible place to be. I encourage you to research her campaign and see how you can help volunteer to promote her in the upcoming election. Let's build the future we want for ourselves today.

Sarah Greenberg, Bloomington