LETTER: Knowing that Knapp cares

Don Knapp is my pick for 11th Judicial Circuit Judge. I have two children and several grandchildren that live here and we love our community. Don has shown that he does too. He is our top law enforcement officer and under his guidance over 10 murder cases went to trial and they were all convicted. I feel safe knowing that he cares about our family. That’s what we also want in a judge. From everything that I have seen, I know that he’ll take all of his qualities from the state’s attorney office and apply them to the bench.