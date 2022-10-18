LETTER: Know facts about Amendment 1

Despite four or five people who, each month, write slanted and biased letters of opinion to the Pantagraph, I believe most folks recognize when political bias, rather than logic and facts, is being presented, and they just move on.

But when someone writes, “How in the world did we get here? 57% of the voters approved it in 1970. Section 5 in the (Illinois) consistitution states that the retirement benefits can never be reduced. Even though times have changed and the pension benefits were becoming so overwhelming, our government could not keep up, it was enshrined by the Illinois Constitution and could not be debated or corrected,” it is important to actually answer the question of how we got here – and it wasn’t because of unions. Unions are simply workers who join forces to avoid exploitation of employers.

The truth is, in 1994, Illinois’ governor enacted legislation that pushed state pension contributions far into the future – through 2045. Since then, Illinois politicians have borrowed, skipped payments and taxed funded pensions rather than seek difficult comprehensive reforms. As a result, the state’s pension shortfall has skyrocketed to $141 billion. The government was not “overwhelmed;” they diverted the funds.

The Illinois constitution actually can be debated and changed by Congress - through a joint resolution passed by a two-thirds vote. But politicians would have to convince those who have paid into the pension system for their entire careers (downstate and suburban teachers, state employees, state-university employees, judges, Illinois lawmakers, police, firemen, and municipal workers, and the ten pension funds that affect Chicago and Cook County workers) why they should vote to lose their pension funds in lieu of raising taxes on the wealthy.

Don’t punish people for politicians who steal their (and your) hard-earned money. Know the facts.

Roger Garrett, Bloomington