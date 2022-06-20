LETTER: Knapp shares our values

I am voting for Don Knapp for circuit judge in the Republican primary on June 28. As a lifelong Republican, Don’s message of personal accountability resonates with me. I think he’s done a great job of holding criminals accountable in McLean County and would welcome that viewpoint on the bench. When I hear him talk about growing up on his grandfather’s farm in Goodfield and attending Eureka High School at a time when Ronald Reagan was President, it is clear to me that Don has subscribed to the values of hard work and personal accountability were engrained in him at an early age like so many of us here in Central Illinois.

That sharply contrasts with the social worker message of his opponent, who I heard on a Peoria television station say it is her job to teach lawyers to be social workers from the bench. Those are her words from the Peoria TV interview. If you want social workers on the bench who believe it is their job to enact social justice policies and teach lawyers that appear in front of them to do the same, then Don Knapp likely isn’t the one you want to vote for on June 28.

I will be voting for Don Knapp. Like so many of us around here, he grew up on a farm in the district he is running for, worked in the dirt like we did and shares our values. I have never seen so many cops come out in support of a candidate before. Their message and support of Don speaks volumes to me. I’ll be voting for Don Knapp for judge on election day.

Dave Perring, Lincoln

