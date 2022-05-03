LETTER: Knapp prioritizes fairness, integrity

I first met Don Knapp when he came to the Civil Division of the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2014. He brought with him to McLean County Government both a corporate law background that emphasized getting things done and extensive experience providing legal analysis for over 11 years to the Illinois Appellate Court.

This unique blend of experience and knowledge has led to a successful career in McLean County including Chief Civil Assistant State’s Attorney, Assistant County Administrator, State’s Attorney and today, his commitment to becoming Circuit Court Judge.

Whether as State’s Attorney, making decisions about charging, prosecution, or sentencing requests; or as Chief Civil Assistant, crafting language for the Rivian Automotive Attraction Agreement, Don has always showed both an attention to detail and a priority for fairness and integrity. This combination has led to the successful prosecution of numerous violent criminals, while concurrently working to find alternatives to prosecution for victimless crimes.

My expectation of a Judge Donald Knapp courtroom would be of one that works effectively, efficiently and with just outcomes for both those accused and victims. It is with profound respect that I endorse Don Knapp for the position of 11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

Bill Wasson, Lexington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0