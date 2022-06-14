LETTER: Knapp has work ethic, track record

I’m writing to support Don Knapp, Jr., on June 28, for Judge in the 11th Circuit, which includes McLean and Woodford counties, where I have lived and worked for many years. So has Don.

I've known Don and his family for over 40 years. I've watched him work and communicate, know his wife and kids, and have experienced the outstanding culture he has created in the States Attorney's office in Bloomington. His love and compassion for our Central Illinois communities is only surpassed by his passion and love for the law and pursuing justice and accountability every day.

He's from Woodford County, attended Goodfield and Eureka schools where we were classmates, and graduated from ISU prior to law school. He has tirelessly campaigned across the 11th District like no other candidate, from pancake breakfasts, to police and sheriff events, to non-profits, fundraisers and coffee shops in every county, just to name a few. He's demonstrating the kind of work ethic, common sense, street smarts and local focus we need from our judges.

Regarding the law and his skill in court, he is meticulous in preparation, has amazing memory recall abilities, and understands the history, intent and spirit of our laws and constitution at an elite level. Don will bring his conservative values, outstanding track record in court, and unmatched respect from our law enforcement teams to the bench. He has endorsements from police departments, sheriffs and first responders in all five counties.

Remember Ronald Reagan? Wouldn't he be a breath of fresh air these days?! Those values and that style, combined with toughness, common sense, and an in-depth understanding of the law and our judicial system, are what you will get from Judge Don Knapp.

To Woodford County especially, Don Knapp is family. Let's put him on our 11th Circuit bench.

Don D. Rood, Jr., Eureka

