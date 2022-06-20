LETTER: Knapp has the qualifications

It’s always interesting to review political communications as we near election time. One election we are following with interest is for McLean County Circuit Court Judge. Many members of local law enforcement, including our elected sheriff, have endorsed Don Knapp for this position. No one hesitated to share their own names while speaking of Don’s accomplishments as State's Attorney. Don wrote actual legal opinion for the appellate court. He also help craft statutory language and was asked to testify in front of the Illinois Senate in support of a bill which helps ensure that victims of childhood sexual assault are afforded as many protections as are constitutionally permissible when their cases come to trial.

Other accomplishments as State's Attorney are easy to find. He led his team to 11 murder trial convictions in a row and secured the longest prison sentence ever in McLean County for a violent criminal offender, keeping criminals off our streets.

Don also was instrumental in bringing new commerce to our county. Rivian and Brandt have certainly already made a boost to our local economy, making us the the envy of Central Illinois and the Midwest.

Anyone who knows us knows that we have been associated with the Knapp family for decades, and can vouch for Don’s native integrity. It would be easy for us to recommend and support Don in his quest for circuit court judge for that reason alone. However, anyone who knows us also knows that we would not recommend a candidate out of friendship if we thought there was a more qualified choice. We urge you to compare the qualifications of both candidates and vote for the person you feel most experienced in making the right rulings for McLean County. Don Knapp has our vote.

Mike and Sheila Law, Heyworth

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0