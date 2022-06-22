LETTER: Knapp has proven his loyalty

State's Attorney Don Knapp has honorably served the citizens of McLean County as chief civil assistant states attorney, assistant county administrator and currently as states attorney. Initially, Don was nominated by Chairman McIntyre and then unanimously confirmed by the members of the McLean County Board to serve out the term of our previous states attorney. Don was then elected state's attorney of McLean County in the following general election by an overwhelming majority of McLean County citizens.
Don is a person of integrity and has proven his loyalty and commitment to all he serves. His knowledge and dedication stands second to none. Don is a candidate with exceptional experience in both civil and criminal law. Join me in supporting Don Knapp for Judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit.
Mike Emery, Sherman