LETTER: Knapp has backing of family

We are writing this letter asking you to support our dad, Don Knapp, for 11th circuit judge.

With Father’s Day, we could think of no better time to write this letter, as we have witnessed more than anyone the amount of work he puts into defending this community. Over his past almost four years as State’s Attorney, he has made himself available to law enforcement and the community 24/7 and there isn’t a day we can think of over that time period where he hasn’t been the first one out of the house and the last one home.

What we admire most about him however is that even with his demanding position, he has always tried to make plenty of time for us and has been there for us when we need him. No one knows as much as us his love for this community that he has grown up in and how much pride he takes in keeping it safe.

As judge, there is no doubt he would continue to keep this an incredibly safe region and continue to drive criminals out of not only McLean County, but also Ford, Livingston, Logan, and Woodford counties as well. No matter what happens in this election we are so proud of you for all the work you have put in and we love you so much.

Jimmy Knapp, Bloomington

