LETTER: Knapp for Circuit Court Judge

The number of reasons why I am voting for Don Knapp for Circuit Court Judge is too long to list, but here are a few.

As Sheriff, Don has been my attorney since 2014. That relationship has given me the opportunity to observe both the complexity of the legal issues he deals with and the proficiency and legal expertise he possesses.

Over my 30-plus years of law enforcement in McLean County, I simply have not worked with anyone better. Don's range of legal skills and abilities helped do everything from completing the incredibly complex transaction work necessary to build the jail expansion, which was the largest capital project in county history, to leading his team of attorneys to 11 murder trial convictions in a row and everything in between.

Don was appointed State's Attorney at the end of the worst year for violence in our history and has done an outstanding job of making sure that trend didn't continue.

HIs legal skills and abilities are reason enough to vote for him, but also during these unprecedented times of attacking law enforcement Don Knapp has stood with us. Don has never let political correctness get in the way of supporting law enforcement or protecting this community and I know he wont from the bench.

With the full implementation of the governor's so called SAFE-T Act coming in January, we need someone of Don Knapp's abilities and experience on the the bench, I ask you to join me in voting for Don Knapp for Circuit Judge.

Jon Sandage, Bloomington

