LETTER: Knapp for 11th Judicial Circuit

Don Knapp has my vote for 11th Judicial Circuit Judge.

I am the mother of four children and I have lived in this community my entire life. I have never known a better States Attorney. Not only does he care about protecting the community and backing our law enforcement, but he cares about our youth. He’s worked directly with troubled youth to help them see a better future.

We need judges who were born and raised here and love the community like we do. That’s Don Knapp. He has the leadership skills, the education, and most importantly the experience that our community needs and he’s getting my vote and he deserves your vote too.

Tiffany Groves, Normal

