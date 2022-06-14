LETTER: Knapp for 11th Circuit Court

I am writing to support Don Knapp for the 11th Circuit Court. Don Knapp has a track record of looking out for the citizens that he represents. He has the support of all the sheriffs in the 11th Circuit, based on his honesty, fairness and integrity.

Don helped draft the Rivian agreement that got a lot of scrutiny at the time, helping the local economy rebound from a difficult time. I have known Don for over 45 years and he represents the values our country needs right now.

Please join me in voting Don Knapp for the 11th Circuit judge spot. He will represent us all well.

Glen Wiegand, Eureka

