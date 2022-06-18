LETTER: Knapp exemplifies party principles

As a lifelong GOP voter, I can never remember observing the Democrats attempt to interfere with our primary elections as I have seen during this election cycle. Everyone knows about the tens of millions of dollars our current governor has dumped into advertising recently in an attempt to hand pick the GOP candidate he would most like to face in November, but has anyone been paying attention to our local race for circuit judge? I have.
I see a disturbing amount of support for one candidate coming from the Democrat party online, in letters to the editor and financially. I’ll be voting for the other candidate. Don Knapp has the support of every conservative I know and exemplifies Republican party principles of personal accountability and protecting the rights of all citizens. Please join me in voting for Don Knapp for circuit judge on election day.
Brian Loeffler, Stanford