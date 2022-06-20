LETTER: Knapp a selection for the people

How many times have voters and pundits said that they wished we had more candidates running for office? That we don’t have enough choices? In every election cycle, like this one, it seems we see more unopposed office holders than we have races where our vote actually matters.

This election cycle is no different for circuit court. Am I the only one that loves the fact that our State’s Attorney Don Knapp has dared challenged the judiciary’s hand-selected candidate for circuit judge and that the voters actually get to weigh in on the issue? It has been more than a decade since we have had a contested race for a full circuit-wide judicial seat, and as you can see, the bar association is in total meltdown. How dare someone actually take their message to the voters and run for judge instead of begging permission from the bar association and judiciary.

Watching lawyers and a couple retired judges throw a fit that the voters get to determine who our next circuit judge is, because my vote counts just as much as their vote counts, has provided me great joy.

Add to that the fact that Adam Kinzinger seems to want once again to be involved in Republican politics and has given $10,000 from his Ottawa, Illinois, PACs to State’s Attorney Knapp’s opponent. That is really all I need to know about this race.

LaHood and the law enforcement officers that protect us every day have been very vocal in their support of Don Knapp. Adam Kinzinger and the lawyers who have chosen judge after judge with zero opposition want his opponent. I’m voting for Don Knapp for circuit judge.

Brandy Stevenfield, Flanagan

