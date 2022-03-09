 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Kinzinger ignoring constituents' concerns

Letter to the Editor

"Kinzinger keeps fight going" (March 1): This article unknowingly illustrates what a sad political story Mr. Kinzinger truly wrote. Yes, past tense.

As a youthful politician he was the darling of Bloomington/Normal. And once in Congress, he was the darling of conservative media, especially the Fox Network. He was hawkish and pro-military with every interview. But in a stroke of immaturity, ego run amuck or perhaps the pending Democrat-controlled redistricting of Congressional Districts, he turns away from the GOP and his constituents.

Now with his political career in shambles including the GOP censuring, he turns to the liberal media platforms for acknowledgement. The National Press Club, previously CNN, will only provide his access while he is relevant to their current anti-Trump issues.

Kinzinger should have kept his focus on the issues of his constituents and not attempting to make a name for himself with the media.

Denny Waterson, Bloomington

