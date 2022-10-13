LETTER: King for 17th Congress seat

After watching the 17th Congressional forum, I will be supporting Esther Joy King for Congress. We need a plan to lower everyday costs for my family and bring inflation down to normal levels. When families are having to choose between paying for gas or paying for their groceries, we need to send somebody with common sense to Congress that will not continue to spend trillions of taxpayer dollars.

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have driven inflation up to levels our country has not seen in 40 years, and they try to say it only affects the upper class. Esther Joy King brought up a great point in the forum – inflation has cost each of us over $6,000 this year because prices continue to go through the roof. That is not just an upper-class problem, that is something that hurts all of us.

Eric Sorenson provided no solutions to tackling rising costs, he actually brought up we need more big government spending. We cannot continue these inflation increasing policies that have gotten us to the point we are at now.

The last thing we need in Washington is more government spending that will drive up inflation. We need someone with common sense that will fight for us working families, which is why I’m supporting Esther Joy King to be in Congress.

Brandon Hepner, Lexington