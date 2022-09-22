LETTER: Keep the good times going

When some of my GOP friends ask my why I think the U.S. is better off than just two years ago, I remind them that two years ago we were using freezer trucks as morgues. I also explained what has been accomplished in just 1½ years under President Biden and a Democrat Congress and Senate.

The list is long: Sound leadership against the COVID mess left by the last administration, a friend in White House for all who believe in inclusion, an infrastructure bill, the lowest unemployment and highest GNP in years, the highest minimum wage ever, the most money ever toward global warming, lower prescription drug prices, $3 billion toward the national debt, a stronger and bigger NATO alliance, getting troops out of a trillion-dollar failure in Afghanistan, the killing of the head of a major terrorist group, punishing Russia, being strong toward China, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, pro-law enforcement, some gun legislation, help for low / middle incomes and small businesses and finally a minimum tax on large companies.

We are definitely better off than two years ago. But there have been some bumps in the road that the pandemic caused, supply chain difficulties and inflation. To help families and businesses survive through the pandemic we are facing those bumps. Gas prices are lowering and supplies are improving. Situations were serious because of price gouging and hoarding of supplies.

This has been a fantastic start. Think how much even greater the accomplishments would have been if the GOP would have helped and not blocked. After revealing all the accomplishments to some of my GOP friends, they had to admit that the U.S. is better now than two years ago. Keep the good times going.

Michael Kober, Bloomington