A number of years ago, when I was a teacher in McLean County Unit 5 schools, the motto was “Pride in Unit 5.” It rang true because there was much pride in the school district. And, that’s a good thing because pride is essential for success.

Students who have pride in their school, their teams, and especially in their studies have greater achievement. They know that much has been invested in them by their community and with pride, they strive to meet expectations.

This is also true of teachers, administrators, and staff who have a sense of pride in the work they do. Educators, who take pride in their efforts provide quality learning environments for students and set high expectations for themselves and for the performance of others. Pride inspires excellence.

Finally, the pride that the community has in its schools is essential for instilling pride in others. A sign of a good place to live and raise a family, start a business, to invest in a community’s future is the pride that citizens demonstrate in their school system.

On April 4, voters in Unit 5 will have the opportunity to demonstrate and perpetuate a strong sense of pride in their school system by voting to support the referendum and school board candidates who understand and value the importance of pride. Let’s keep pride alive in Unit 5.

Joe White, Bloomington