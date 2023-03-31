Edgar Allan Poe wrote “words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.”

To quote candidate Marc Tiritilli, “If you like the way things are in Normal; if you want to see more of the same, you got Andy Byars, Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith.”

I like how Normal’s budget came in at $4 million less than last year. I like that Rivian is here and has hired over 7,000 local citizens in their facility (Tiritilli said Rivian’s failure “is by far the most likely outcome” when he criticized opening the plant). I like that we have a high unemployment rate in this community. I like that this community in the last two years has been recognized by Senator Durbin and high-ranking members of leadership as a model of success in Illinois.

I want more of the same.

What I don’t like is when a group to which candidates Tiritilli, Sila, and Nord belong tried to create false positions in town government. I do not like when council members threaten town employees and tell the employees “they may be committing a felony” when they were correctly doing their jobs, like Nord did to the town clerk's office. I do not like hypocrisy such as Tiritilli expressing selective outrage to Ms. Lorenz about road repairs when she voted twice for road improvement, while Tiritilli’s friend, Nord, abstained and voted “no” for road improvement. Tiritilli said nothing about Nord’s vote.

The power of words, actions, and affiliations of Tiritilli, Sila, and Nord are the horrors of reality as to how they will conduct themselves as members of council. Like Tiritilli said, vote Byars, Lorenz, and Smith if you want more of the same positive direction of Normal.

Eric Sweetwood, Normal