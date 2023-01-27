LETTER: Keep an eye on budgeting process

We are rapidly approaching a turning point in the prospects for our planet and species at a particularly awkward time here in our nation. For the first time ever, we simultaneously face three global existential threats. If we do not resolve them successfully, any one can end prospects for organized human life on earth. And we are not approaching any of them responsibly here in the USA. So we are in no position to provide the sound example and leadership, which the international community urgently needs.

One threat is global warming and resultant larger climate change. Another is nuclear technology and the inadequately defensed possibility of nuclear accident or war. And the third and most important one is our lack of a global internal control process for building and sustaining mutual respect and competence by cooperating together in identifying and prioritizing public needs, establishing consensus public policy objectives, and designing and applying policies and procedures to reliably accomplish them. If we successfully manage this third threat, we will have a much better chance of resolving the other two.

We are distracted and failing to meet our solemn civic watchdog duty to monitor and insist upon the ongoing reliability of our unique national interactive public-budgeting-and-auditing-internal-control (PBAIC) process, just as our societal checks and balances are under vicious attack. Sadly, most of us do not even know what PBAIC is. And the attacks are only going to become more intense and vicious in the coming months.

There is major irony at work here. Our PBAIC process is exactly what the world needs now to successfully resolve our third existential threat. But because we are not applying it responsibly here at home, or even officially admitting that it has ever existed, we cannot credibly advocate it to our fellow nations and lead them in applying it cooperatively internationally.

Dick Haas, Pontiac