I met Kathleen Lorenz eight years ago when we were campaigning, Kathleen for a position on the Normal Town Council, I to retain my seat on the Bloomington City Council. We developed a good professional relationship which helped our councils work together during the four years our service overlapped.

A dedicated public servant, Kathleen is engaged in the community and effective in doing what is best for the town specifically and our community in general. She is a consistent voice of reason on a council that, in the past four years, has become contentious at times.

Kathleen has her sails set in a positive, confident direction and I encourage you to retain her on the Normal Town Council. Vote Kathleen Lorenz on April 4.

Diana Hauman, Bloomington