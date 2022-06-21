LETTER: Kanpp will seek just outcomes

Who are you voting for to be your judge in the 11th Circuit?

We often don’t know who to vote for when we look at our ballot and see choices for Circuit Judge. Often, we skip those races, but they are important. I hope you will join me and vote for Republican Don Knapp for Circuit Judge.

Don already has a distinguished career as the McLean County State’s Attorney, but what really caught my attention is Don is supported by elected sheriffs from all five counties in the circuit and the Police Benevolent and Protective Association. Don led his team in winning 11 murder trials in a row. Being a father and a grandfather, Don tried and convicted a pedophile getting a record-breaking 450-year sentence here in McLean County. Don cares about seeking justice for our families.

Another example of the breadth of knowledge and experience is the time Don spent as a clerk at the Appellate Court (a level higher than the circuit court) researching and writing opinions for the appellate judges.

I believe we need Don Knapp’s respect of law enforcement and fearless dedication to his job protecting our families and our children, representing us on the bench. I also believe Don will be fair as he seeks just outcomes for the accused and for the victims.

Randall Schafer, Bloomington

