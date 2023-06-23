The Republican extremists on the U.S. Supreme Court don’t really care about justice, precedent, jurisprudence, or original intent. They do care a great deal about money, power, and their untouchable lifetime appointment to this very lucrative gig. Their supposed devotion to conservative values is just a pose.

For decades, Justice Clarence Thomas has been supported by his sugar daddy Harlan Stone, with trips on private jets, luxurious vacations, and even a house for Thomas’s mother, to the tune of hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, over the years. This same billionaire sugar daddy has had several cases before the court, but Justice Thomas never even considered recusing himself to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. Now comes word that Justice Samuel Alito has the same kind of grift going. His billionaire keeper, Paul Singer, has funded multiple right-wing extremist causes. He has also had several Supreme Court cases with Alito deciding favorably for him.

These corrupt justices have made decisions upending the lives of millions, restricting voter rights for people of color, overturning abortion rights, and reversing environmental law. They pretend to be righteous Christians, but they have forfeited all legitimacy. They make a mockery of the Court. They don’t care, because their lifetime appointments make them untouchable, no matter how bad their behavior. They can do whatever they want.

So far, no other justices have been exposed as being so blatantly on the take. However, the spouses of Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are trading their connections for huge dollars, from people with cases before the Supreme Court. Justice Gorsuch sold land to a “backer” at extraordinary profit.

These Supreme extremists are laughing -- sneering -- at America. America is their cash cow. They are grifters and phonies. They’ll milk their lofty positions as long as they can.

Larry Gaylord, Normal